That Time A Student Asked Us Not To Write Any Weird Or Horny Shit Until 4:30 PM, And Other Highlights From Aftermath’s First Two Years

"Don’t be weird or horny until this time and date"

2:13 PM EST on November 7, 2025

Aftermath
4Comments

We did it. Against all odds (our profound lack of business acumen), we made it to our second anniversary, which is today, on the dot. We’ll have more – MUCH more – for you next week, but for now, let’s all reminisce about the highs and lows of our first two years (out of a planned infinity). 

On the latest Aftermath Hours, the whole gang – Gita, Chris, Riley, Luke, Isaiah, Nicole, and I – gathers to celebrate Aftermath’s two-year anniversary. We begin by announcing that we’re relaunching the site next week, but not with all the bullshit bells and whistles you’ve come to expect from this sort of thing. Instead, it’ll still be the simple, streamlined Aftermath you’ve come to know and love, but sleeker, more professional, and easier to use. We’re very excited for you all to try it out! 

We then move on to a discussion of how far the site and the underlying business have come, as well as our proudest accomplishments and our hopes and dreams for the future. We want to hire more people and make space for fresh voices, and while that was a pipe dream when we first launched, we’re now tantalizingly on the cusp. Year three, ideally, is when it all happens. Thanks for sticking with us. We wouldn’t – and literally couldn’t – be here without you. 

You can find this week's episode below and on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you prefer to listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, make sure to leave a review so that we can expand the Aftermath empire until it includes 1,000 overlapping podcasts, at least 500 of them hosted by Riley, who absolutely loves podcasts.

Here’s an excerpt from our conversation (edited for length and clarity):

Nicole: We got an email, and Riley shared it with the group. It was about two different stories that I had written. A student wanted to write about a serious one that I had written about a lawsuit concerning a Candy Crush scam, and they were like “But my teacher says it has to be from a legitimate website, so can you guys not write about anything weird, like a breast milk river,” which was the headline of a story from an interview that I’d previously done. What other site would get that email?

Gita: “Don’t be weird or horny until this time and date.” 

Nathan: They specifically requested a time. They were like “OK, you can return to publishing those sorts of stories after this point in the day.” I think it was 4:30 PM or something? But until then, no weird shit or horny shit!

Luke: Riley followed up to make sure it went OK.

Riley: They were very kind about it, and it went well. 

Nicole: It went well. It was allowed.

Riley: They were so lovely about it. I think at other sites, you’d get a mean, harassing email. But this was just so kind and lovely.

Gita: It was so kind and sweet, and it was because they wanted to show the professor that we are a reputable outlet. They just weren’t sure how the professor would take things like breast milk rivers. I was like “You know what? Thank you for doing us this favor for one day. Now your professor will accept us as a source. It’s good for us, good for you.”

Nathan: It must also be noted that that professor is definitely a coward. They see a breast milk river and think “Oh, they’re not serious?” No, we’re very serious. We just so happen to be serious about many things, including breast milk rivers. That’s fine.

Gita: That was a serious article, too! It was real journalism. You deserve a Pulitzer Prize.

Nathan Grayson
@vahn16@nathangrayson.bsky.social

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site or nathangrayson.666 on Signal.

