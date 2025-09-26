Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Podcasts

Do We Really Need A Deus Ex Remaster?

We have Deus Ex at home

12:47 PM EDT on September 26, 2025

A big stone hand holding a floating globe in the video game Deus Ex
Aspyr
2Comments

I'll admit my heart skipped a couple beats during Wednesday's Sony State of Play presentation: Once, when a presenter mentioned The Last of Us and I thought we were somehow going to get another remake, and again when I heard the phrase "Deus Ex" and briefly imagined that, against all odds, a new game might be in the works. It's not, but a remaster is. On this week's Aftermath Hours, we talk about whether that's a good or bad thing.

This week, Chris and I are joined by Aftermath contributor Isaiah. We open with Chris being unable to resist talking more about Silksong, and he also tells us how he's finding Silent Hill f. Then, Chris and Isaiah talk some Yakuza while I listen politely, because I have to stop trying to play games Luke likes

Then we move on to State of Play. Does Insomniac’s Wolverine need all that blood? Isaiah explains how the presentation's focus on the game's blood tech might hit different to Marvel fans. Then we ask whether we need a Deus Ex remaster when it basically just makes a game from 2000 look like a game from 2004. Also, Chris is really into those speakers.

After that, we talk about the continued fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, with some game devs losing their jobs over their comments about it, though not as many as in other fields. We also talk about what’s known about the shooter at a Dallas ICE facility this week, and how it feels like meme culture has taken on the role that video games once played in being blamed for violence. We also discuss Microsoft no longer letting the Israeli military use its tech for surveillance of Palestinians, on the back of protest movements and reporting by The Guardian. It’s not enough, but it’s a start.

Chris then praises his new AirPods before we get to this week’s mailbag, where we give horror anime recommendations and discuss our favorite bridges.

You can find this week's episode below and on SpotifyApple, or wherever else you prefer to listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, make sure to leave a review so we can remaster some old blogs by, I don't know, changing the font or something.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod
@rcmacleod@rcmacleod.bsky.social

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

Lawyers Look To Consolidate Dozens Of Roblox Child Exploitation Lawsuits

Roblox is ‘falsely represented as safe for children,’ lawyers say

September 26, 2025
Video Games

A Warm Welcome To Nintendo Of America’s New President & CEO

He wants to dance with somebody

September 25, 2025
Video Games

Playing Is This Seat Taken? Feels Different When You Live In DC

Trump's takeover of DC has changed what it means to exist in public

September 25, 2025
Impressions

Finding Peace In Work

I've had a great time playing Easy Delivery Co.

September 24, 2025
Interview

Inside The Soulframe Scene Where You Go Inside A Bear

"There is a running gag that I watched over 40 hours of bear colonoscopy videos"

September 24, 2025
See all posts