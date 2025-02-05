Protesters Gather To Stop Infamous Video Game Cheater From Gutting US Treasury

Today hundreds convened outside the United States Department of the Treasury in Washington DC to oppose Elon Musk’s teenager-powered takeover of the federal government, a brazenly illegal smash and grab meant to irreparably damage what remains of the country’s infrastructure and turn its carcass over to private sector looters. But the overwhelming din of extra-legal noise didn’t stop one protester from focusing on the real matter at hand.

As captured by Brad Johnson of the Hill Heat newsletter, a brave soul called attention to a truth that threatens to get buried by the impending fall of our nation: Elon Musk cheats at video games. Specifically Diablo – in which many suspect him of spending real money to enlist the services of a “booster” to grind his character gear, levels, and rank for him – but also Path of Exile, where he was caught even more red-handed, prompting an eventual confession last month.

This is fitting, considering that Musk has only one real ability, and it is not "intelligence" – whatever that means – or even engineering, which he claims to be a generational talent at despite evidence to the contrary. Instead, the man excels solely at finding loopholes in systems meant to maintain some semblance of order and ruthlessly exploiting them for his own gain. What he did in games and business before he is now doing to the government, because he's spent a lifetime achieving certainty that nobody will stop him.

He's remarkably bad at everything else, though. Next somebody needs to take to the streets with a sign that lambasts his dire gaming setup. Either that or just carry around one of those weird vampire candles he was using to light his room for a minute. If that doesn’t at least irk him, he truly has no shame.

In the meantime, if you’re the person who made this sign, feel free to get in touch. You’re doing important work.