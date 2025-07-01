Gamurs Has Been Selling Off Sites

Gamurs Group, owner of sites like Destructoid, Twinfinite, and The Mary Sue, announced the sale of two of its sites in June. Both Dot Esports and The Escapist have recently been sold to "a private investor" according to press releases, though it's not apparent whether both have been sold to the same investor.

Gamurs announced the sale of Dot Esports on June 13, writing that the site had been sold to "a private investor." Gamurs CEO Riad Chikhani wrote that "This sale allows Dot to chart its next chapter under new ownership while enabling GAMURS to double down on our mission—serving the Gen Z audience with cutting-edge content, product innovation, and world-class brand experiences.” Gamurs bought Dot Esports in 2016.

The company likewise announced the sale of The Escapist on June 24, also noting a "private investor," with Chikhani writing, “This transition gives the brand a fresh opportunity to evolve independently, while we concentrate our efforts on building the next generation of digital media experiences for Gen Z audiences.”

Gamurs bought The Escapist in 2022, alongside five other sites, from the Enthusiast Gaming network. In November 2023, following the termination of Escapist EIC Nick Calandra, several high profile staff left The Escapist and went on to form independent outlet Second Wind.

Aftermath has reached out to Gamurs for more information on who the sites have been sold to.

Gamurs saw waves of layoffs in 2024 and 2025. Following this, several of its sites began updating less frequently, with site PC Invasion redirecting to Prima Games. Following the layoffs in September 2024, Gamurs cited effects from Google's "Helpful Content" update and, in a memo to staff at the time seen by Aftermath, said that the company would be "refocus[ing] our energy into engaging more directly, and forming more meaningful, long-term relationships with our audiences."