Recent Actual Games In Which You Can Play As Keanu Reeves (So Not That Weird Unreal Engine 5 Matrix Demo That Got Delisted), Ranked

Keanu Reeves has lent his voice to some games recently. Let’s rank them.

The new Sonic X Shadow Generations movie tie-in DLC that’s comprised of just one level and probably isn’t worth the $5.99 price tag, but which on its own merits absolutely rules mostly because it’s more Shadow Generations, a game I just finished and adored every second of Cyberpunk 2077

Anyway, hope that settles it! Happy Keanu Year.

(The Matrix Awakens, which Epic released in 2021 and delisted in 2022, does feature the voice and likeness of Keanu Reeves, but it was a game only in the loosest sense, and you could not, as far as I'm aware, play as Reeves' character, Neo.)