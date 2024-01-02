In Memory Of Kenji Eno

Memories of Kenji Eno is the name of a beautiful, feature-length documentary released last month by Archipel, remembering the life, work and legacy of one of video gaming's most creative developers.

Eno is probably best known in the West for Enemy Zero, but as you'll see from the list of appearances in this documentary--from Hideo Kojima to Fumito Ueda to Tetsuya Mizuguchi to Yutaka Saito--his influence on his former colleagues and peers in Japan simply cannot be overstated.

This film, described as "an homage to his memory, work, and legacy", was released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Eno's passing, when he was just 42 years old. You can watch it below, and you can support Archipel's wonderful work here.