Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

We Should Treasure Every Game That Still Gets A Nice, Physical Re-Release

Boxed copies are as much about preservation as anything else

8:20 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

1Comments

As the video game industry continues to move towards an all-digital future, and as people have started learning what that means--we are trading ownership for convenience--it feels like there's a growing awareness that, whether it be in the name of preservation or just being able to say you own something, maybe we should keep buying physical copies of video games after all.

While this includes just buying a disc from your local retailer, companies like Limited Run have seen a space in the market for this growing appetite and begun offering proper boxed game experiences. Now Lost In Cult, a company better known for its lovely books and magazines, have too.

I'm writing about this not because it's something we got in a press release--we get a lot of that, even though this is very much not a website that does that stuff!--but because I think this is genuinely a very cool thing, as not only are they going overboard in terms of the packaging, but they also have a very cool philosophy behind re-releasing games in a box in 2025.

I already own this game but I will absolutely buy it again just so I can properly own it

Lost In Cult say that every game that they release--and the initial run includes Immortality, The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow and the wonderful Thank Goodness You're Here--is being run by DoesItPlay?, "a group that tests physical releases to determine their playability for the future", and that all the material they're creating, from posters to booklets, is being shared with "multiple museums and archive groups".

I dig it! You can read more about the release schedule and specifics of each game at their site

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

My Watch Has Ended: Fortnite Is Back On The App Store

May 20, 2025

Tabletop Game Going Rogue Puts The Revolution Back In Star Wars

Jess Levine, designer of Going Rogue, talks political organizing and taking the Disney out of Star Wars

May 20, 2025
Video Games

Oh No, Anyway

'What went wrong?'

May 19, 2025
AI

Fortnite’s AI Darth Vader Has, Predictably, Been A Comedy Of Errors

Swears, slurs, and an unfair labor practice – all in just a few days

May 19, 2025
Anime

This Shonen Anime Fights Toxic Masculinity

Wind Breaker is a shonen anime where teenage boys talk about their feelings while punching toxic masculinity in the face.

May 19, 2025
See all posts