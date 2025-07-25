Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
An image from the YouTube video "The Anime Business - Laurence Guinness - The Fall of Manga Video" by AnimeEigo showing a pitch from an early Spice Girls anime concept.

What could have been. Credit: AnimEigo

Anime

I’m Mad We Didn’t Get A Spice Girls Anime

Look I'm not saying it would have been good, but just look at how cool it looks!

5:20 PM EDT on July 25, 2025

There are certain revelations that hit you like a ton of bricks, potential projects dashed early that only can exist in your imagination. What would Hype Williams have brought to Speed Racer? What would Chris Cunningham have done with Neuromancer? I myself have helped to report on the many possibly ill-advised American attempts at Sailor Moon. But the revelation that a Spice Girls anime was pitched, including with concept art, is a devastating reminder of what could have been.

This latest revelation comes from Laurence Guinness, formerly of Manga Video by way of AnimEigo. The history of Manga Video itself is a fascinating and complex topic, an offshoot of the legendary record label Island Records. AnimEigo recently interviewed both Andy Frain and Guinness separately. If you have any interest in the early history of anime distribution, both videos are a fascinating deep dive with two people who have very different tellings of how things went down. 

Laurence Guinness stated that members of Bush worked on The Guyver, although the company "Mad Dog Winston" is credited. Credit: AnimEigo

Manga’s relationship with its source material is complex in part because of its position relative to the recording industry, leading to it re-scoring many of its titles in fascinating ways. The Manga Video dub of Space Pirate Cobra was rescored using the music by Swiss duo Yello (most notable for the song “Oh Yeah” from Ferris Bueller's Day Off), and Guinness claims in the video that Gavin Rossdale and Nigel Pulsford from Bush were commissioned to work on the intro for The Guyver (although if they do not appear to be credit in the original release.)

(Update: the company "Mad Dog Winston" is listed as the publishing company for Bush. This is who is credited in the Manga Video release, so this does scan with Guinness' telling.)  

The Spice Girls revelation comes near the end of Guiness’ interview. For a brief time Manga Video experimented with not just distributing anime but co-production as well. At one point Guinness mentions that a Wu-Tang Clan anime called The Imperial Warrior was far along but never materialized. He then goes on to several production stills from what he claims is a pitch for a Spice Girls anime produced by Production I.G, the studio that would produce both Patlabor movies, Ghost in the Shell, and much more.

A still of what I assume is Sporty Spice kicking like Sailor Jupiter. What could have been. Credit: AnimEigo
Credit: AnimEigo
Credit: AnimEigo
Credit: AnimEigo
Credit: AnimEigo

It’s unproductive to mourn things that might have never been, but looking at production cells of Baby Spice running from a T-Rex like child Gohan, the whole crew posted up like Dirty Pair, or Posh Spice looking sick as hell on a motorcycle in front of a pre-9/11 skyline hurts to think about. Manga Video had bigger problems near the end and would eventually fall apart, but if the Spice Girl anime had snuck by like that, imagine how sick it would have been.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Chris Person
@Papapishu

Creator of Highlight Reel, co-founder of Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Podcasts

Controversial Opinion, But Faceless Payment Processors Probably Shouldn’t Be Able To Run The Whole World From The Shadows

"They finally found a way to censor video games for real"

July 25, 2025
Twitch

Ironmouse Raises $1 Million For Immune Deficiency Foundation After Leaving Vtuber Agency Over Claims That It Owed $500,000 [Update]

"My heart is so full it feels like it's going to explode"

July 24, 2025
Video Games

Let’s All Read A Shitty Video Game Press Release Together

'The development process will prioritize staying true to the distinctive tone and spirit of the original work, without...'

July 23, 2025
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Played A Video Game Convention In 2009, And It Ruled

"The kids had a great time. That's the best part of my job: giving them the best time"

July 23, 2025
Video Games

Wheel World Loves Bikes And The People Who Love Them

Even if there are also, *gasp*, cars

July 23, 2025
See all posts