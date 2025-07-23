Riiiiidddgggeeee Raaaaccceerrrr Ziiiinnnneeeee

Here is something new and little and cheap and neat: a zine about Ridge Racer 4, a video game as famous for its typography, music and design as it is for its racing of cars.

Put together by Andy Kelly, author of the excellent Perfect Organism: An Alien: Isolation Companion, it's a "tribute to Namco's Ridge Racer Type 4, the vibiest racing game of all time", featuring art and some essays looking at everything from the game's design to its soundtrack.

It looks cool as hell, as it must considering the subject matter, and I love it. There are both physical and digital copies available here.