Striking SAG-AFTRA Voice Actors Reach Tentative Video Game Deal

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing video game voice actors who have been on strike since July 2024, announced early Tuesday that it's reached a tentative agreement with video game companies.

The tentative agreement still needs to be reviewed by SAG-AFTRA's National Board and ratified by members. The union says that members will remain on strike until a strike suspension agreement is signed, which the union expects "will be finalized with employers soon."

“Everyone at SAG-AFTRA is immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by video game performers and the dedication of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee throughout these many months of the video game strike," SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in the press release. "Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary A.I. guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the A.I. age, alongside other important gains."

Video game voice actors initially struck over an inability to come to an agreement on the use of AI, after voting to authorize a strike in September 2023. In January 2024, the union signed a contentious deal with AI company Replica. At an early picket in August, striking union member and negotiator Zeke Alton told Aftermath, “If we can’t get protection [against unfair uses of AI], then it sets a precedent where no one can get protection.” Since then, SAG-AFTRA has signed interim agreements with 136 video game productions containing AI protections. But through the course of the strike, the union failed to come to agreements with major companies such as Activision, EA, Epic, WB, Take 2, and Insomniac.

“Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world’s most lucrative industries," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in the press release. "Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal."

Correction 6/10/25, 1am--An initial version of this article misstated when SAG-AFTRA signed the deal with Replica.