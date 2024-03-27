Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

Sega Workers Secure Union Contract, Despite Layoffs

A big win for Sega workers even after the company demonstrated "a hostile stance toward worker organizing"

1:00 PM EDT on March 27, 2024

AEGIS
1Comments
Join the Discussion

When last we heard from the Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (AEGIS), things were looking a little contentious. The union, then comprised of around 200 temporary and full-time Sega employees across multiple departments, was bargaining with Sega in November, only for the company to announce layoffs that would impact 40 percent of the bargaining unit. But workers stayed the course, securing better severance for laid off workers, full-time jobs for some of them, and crucially, a fully ratified union contract.

Yesterday afternoon, the 150 workers remaining in the union voted to ratify the contract. A representative of the union told Aftermath that this proves “a collectively-bargained contract with substantial improvements and protections is possible even when management takes a hostile stance toward worker organizing.” Sega workers’ touch-and-go uphill battle stands in contrast to, for example, Microsoft, which has taken a neutral stance on unions, recently allowing an unprecedented 600 Activision Blizzard employees to unionize. 

Sega workers’ contract includes just cause protections, layoff protections, commitment to crediting everybody who has worked on a video game, commitment to a hybrid work model for at least the next six months, consistent raises for every worker in the unit, advance notice of labor-related policy changes and any use of AI that could impact employees, and codification of an annual bonus plan, retirement benefits, health insurance, parental benefits, and bereavement leaves. 

“This anticipated victory demonstrates the power of organizing with coworkers and shows that improving working conditions in the video game industry is possible,” the representative said.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

None Of This Is New

An interview with Ken Levine is a relic of the past

March 27, 2024
What I Do

Ever Wonder How An In-Game Economy Is Designed And Maintained?

Those numbers--and the balancing act they require--don't put themselves in the game

March 26, 2024
Video Games

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Riddle Of Rumination Can Go To Hell

I have never been so thoroughly impressed, tormented, and upset at such a simple request. Bravo Dragon's Dogma 2, go to hell.

March 26, 2024
See all posts