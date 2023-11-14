The Psyduck from Pokémon Concierge Is My New Best Friend

I just watched the trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Pokémon Concierge and I have come to this conclusion: there is literally nothing I wouldn’t do for Psyduck.

Pokémon Concierge follows the adventures of Haru, a new employee at a resort–for Pokémon–where she has to help her Pokémon clients feel relaxed. Unfortunately, much like my cat, Pokémon don’t speak English and sometimes it’s hard to know what will make them happy.

While that is a compelling enough premise for a story, what really grabbed me is the charming stop motion animation. Every Pokémon feels that much closer to a real creature when you can see the texture of their fur and the sand shifting beneath their feet.

This is simply Gita Jackson food. I am an absolute sucker for shows about being nice to cute animals, and I’ve been a lifelong Pokémon fan. More than that, I love Haru’s Psyduck friend more than anything. If this Psyduck asked me to commit a crime, I would do it. I would commit several acts of violence to ensure his happiness, up to and including murder. If anyone wished to harm my Psyduck I wouldn’t bother challenging them to a Pokemon battle—my fists would evolve from a HoldMyBag into ComeCatchTheseHands.

Just look at him. His little sleeping face:

The way he snuggles up to Haru when she tells him that the yellow candy on his ice cream stands for Psyduck:

The way he clings to his life preserver as he rolls down a hill towards the beach:

The tiny little hairs on his head swaying in the wind:

This shot of Psyduck listening to a seashell:

He even quacks with every vibration as he rides in this basket while Haru pushes him along. Excuse me? Mods? Is this even legal?

I’m desperate to watch Pokémon Concierge, but this trailer has also given me a new desire. I need to have my own Psyduck, so I can make him happy too.