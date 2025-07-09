I'm genuinely asking. I force myself to open it up every week or two for professional reasons (people still inexplicably send me DMs and such), and every time I do I'm confronted by three things.

The first is wall-to-wall garbage. Slop. Ads for crypto scams, ads for AI scams, ads for dropshippers that will never deliver the product they're selling, ads for all of the above right in the middle of replies to a thread. All of them occupying the space that used to contain discussions, or at least (and how low is this bar!) ads from real companies.

The second is, well. This (which prompted some emergency work behind the scenes)

Elon Musk first bought the site in 2022. It's now July 2025, and I just don't know how else to ask this but: what will it take to get you off Twitter? Because the third thing I see, despite all the fascists and slopsters and antisemitic artificial intelligence, despite the cliff-like drop-off in engagement metrics, is people I know still going through the motions and using the site like it was 2017.

I refuse to believe there is anything you are getting there, whether it be social or professional, that is worth the constant exposure to and indirect support of an outwardly fascist social media platform. Like, read the paragraph above this one back to yourself, and tell me honestly if it's worth all of that just so you can continue to try to post some anime memes or catch some sports highlights or talk to the other three people you're still talking to who haven't deleted their account or moved to Bluesky because "I'm just tired of making new social media accounts, man".

I don't know what will get people off a website if the website itself liking Hitler isn't enough to do it — Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) 2025-07-08T22:40:20.132Z

I realise Aftermath still "posts" to Twitter, in that we have a central platform that shares our links to all our social media at once, and that gnaws at me on a weekly basis. I wanted to delete our Twitter when I wiped my own account last year, but was outvoted (we have 14k followers there, people are still discovering our work there, etc), which is how a cooperatively owned company works.

But like, is even this bad? Does even a fire-and-forget model, where very few people are actively engaging with our work and we are not engaging with it as a staff at all, help prop up this dogshit platform? I think so, especially as it gets worse and worse, somehow even worse than last year when I first brought it up. And I think the same of everyone else, from IGN to Kotaku to GameSpot to Eurogamer, who are auto-posting there as well. It’s just not worth it!