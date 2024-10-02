Skip to Content
A Salute To Games That Are The Perfect Length

It's shocking how many games are too damn long

10:20 AM EDT on October 2, 2024

“Baldur’s Gate 3? Too long!”

Sometimes a game that is 100 hours long is too long. We've got shit to do! And sometimes a game is only four hours long when we wanted, or it needed, more. Neither of those situations is ideal.

Other times, though, a game's length is *Italian hand gesture* just right. You fire it up, you play it, you enjoy it, you never get tired of it, it says and does everything it needed to do then you both ride off into the sunset happy.

In honour of those games that pull off their tricks and stick the landing, then, here is a salute to a bunch of games we think are the perfect length.

A Short Hike

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Chrono Trigger

Doronko Wanko

Little Kitty Big City

Doom (2016)

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name

Bastion

Sam & Max

Kentucky Route Zero

Life Is Strange: Chapter 1

Caravan Sandwitch

Titanfall 2

Portal

Max Payne 2

Mass Effect 2

Untitled Goose Game

Unpacking

Rez

Shadow Of The Colossus

Ikaruga

Journey

Thank Goodness You're Here

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Luke Plunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

