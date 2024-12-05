Skip to Content
We’ve Got New Merch!

New shirts, a beanie and, by popular request, another...mug

6:49 PM EST on December 5, 2024

2Comments

We opened our merch store a few months back with an initial offering of apparel and accessories, and you loved it, thank you! But as the site grows, and as the seasons and styles change, we're going to keep adding to it.

Like we just did, with the release of our second season of merch! Just in time to buy that special someone (or yourself) the perfect holiday gift! This new lineup features a couple of lighter takes on our tee and oversized tee:

Our regular AS Color tee is now available in "natural" in all sizes
Our oversized tee, meanwhile, now comes in "faded bone"

A beanie to keep your head warm in these colder months:

And, finally, another mug. The Even Bigger Mug. Our first one was 15oz. This one is 20oz.

These items are all available now in our store (if there are holiday shipping cut-offs for any items, they'll be clearly stated on the product page). And remember, all proceeds go straight back into the site, so every shirt and hoodie and BIG MUG you buy is helping support independent video games media!

Luke Plunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

