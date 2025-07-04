Skip to Content
Xbox Producer Recommends Laid Off Workers Should Use AI To ‘Help Reduce The Emotional And Cognitive Load That Comes With Job Loss’

'I'm struggling with imposter syndrome after being laid off'

4:27 AM EDT on July 4, 2025

2Comments

In the wake of Microsoft's latest round of layoffs and studio closures, which brings the number of affected into the thousands since early 2024, you would think that those remaining--and particularly those remaining in charge at the company--would be treading lightly in the days to come.

Not Matt Urnbull, Executive Producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing! Matt--who has been continuously employed at Microsoft since 2011--has looked at everything that has happened this week, particularly the bit where Xbox laid off a bunch of people at the same time Microsoft pledged to invest $80 billion in AI, and decided that not only does he need to give advice to those laid off, but that the advice should come in the form of...AI prompts, which will somehow give responses that will "help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss".

Given what you're about to read, I have included a screenshot I captured when browsing Linkedin so that you know this is real.

Here's the full text in case you need it:

These are really challenging times, and if you're navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you're not alone and you don't have to go it alone.

I know these types of tools engender strong feelings in people, but I'd be remiss in not trying to offer the best advice I can under the circumstances. I've been experimenting with ways to use LLM Al tools (like ChatGPT or Copilot) to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss.

Here are some prompt ideas and use cases that might help if you're feeling overwhelmed:

Career Planning Prompts:
"Act as a career coach. I've been laid off from a [role] in the game industry. Help me build a 30-day plan to regroup, research new roles, and start applying without burning out."
"What kinds of game industry jobs could I pivot to with experience in [Production/Narrative/LiveOps/etc.]?"

Resume & Linkedin Help
"Here's my current resume. Give me three tailored versions: one for AAA, one for platform/publishing roles, and one for startup/small studio leadership."
"Rewrite this resume bullet to highlight impact and metrics."
"Draft a new LinkedIn 'About Me' section that focuses on my leadership style, shipped titles, and vision for game development."

Networking & Outreach
"Draft a friendly message I can send to old coworkers letting them know I'm exploring new opportunities."
"Write a warm intro message for reaching out to someone at [studio name] about a job posting."

Emotional Clarity & Confidence
"I'm struggling with imposter syndrome after being laid off. Can you help me reframe this experience in a way that reminds me what I'm good at?"

No Al tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity.

If this helps, feel free to share with others in your network.

Stay kind, stay smart, stay connected.

The Linkedin post has since been deleted, likely upon the advice of someone with a human heart.

[via ‪@brandon.insertcredit.com‬]

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

