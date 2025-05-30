Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

Zenimax Union Reaches Tentative Contract With Microsoft

The QA worker union has been bargaining for nearly two years

1:21 PM EDT on May 30, 2025

Starfield
Starfield
1Comments

QA testers at Zenimax have reached a tentative union contract agreement with Microsoft, parent union Communications Workers of America announced on Friday. Zenimax Workers United, made up of over 300 people, has been bargaining its first contract for nearly two years.

According to CWA, the tentative contract includes wage increases and new salary minimums, as well as "a crediting policy that clearly acknowledges the QA workers’ contributions to the video games they help create." It also includes grievance procedures, protections around dismissals, and agreements about AI that Microsoft made in December 2023. Workers will vote on whether to ratify the contract by late June.

“Video games have been the revenue titan of the entire entertainment industry for years, and the workers who develop these games are too often exploited for their passion and creativity. Organizing unions, bargaining for a contract, and speaking with one collective voice has allowed workers to take back the autonomy we all deserve,” Jessee Leese, a QA tester and bargaining committee member, said in CWA's press release. “Our first contract is an invitation for video game professionals everywhere to take action. We’re the ones who make these games, and we’ll be the ones to set new standards for fair treatment.”

Zenimax Workers United formed in 2023 and was recognized by Microsoft in accordance with a neutrality agreement the company agreed to ahead of its purchase of Activision Blizzard. In the time since, the union has staged a strike over remote work and struggled to secure a contract. More Microsoft unions have sprung up since its formation, including at Zenimax Online Studios, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard. At this year's Game Developers Conference, the CWA announced a "direct-join" union open to all video game workers, including those who have been laid off.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod
@rcmacleod@rcmacleod.bsky.social

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Podcasts

It’s Never Too Late To Talk About A Video Game

It's also never too late to have *obviously correct* opinions about video game mechanics

May 30, 2025
Hardware

Video Game Consoles Are Dead

While Nintendo still focuses on console exclusivity, the rest of the video game industry is changing

May 30, 2025
Twitch

How Twitch Emote Artists Are Tackling The Rise Of AI Art

Artists are relying on communities that value art

May 29, 2025
Video Games

Look, I Appreciate What The Ninja Turtles Tactics Game Is Trying To Do

Cowabummer, dude

May 29, 2025
News

Another Day, Another Round Of Layoffs At EA

Black Panther is canceled, and workers (once again) suffer the consequences

May 28, 2025
See all posts