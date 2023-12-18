Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Impressions

Abiotic Factor Is Half-Life Without Gordon Freeman

In this survival crafting game, the scientists can rescue themselves, maybe

9:50 AM EST on December 18, 2023

A screenshot from the game "Abiotic Factor." Several scientists in protective gear explore an alien planet covered in tall purple growths
Deep Field Games
3Comments
Join the Discussion

Despite being a big Half-Life fan, I’ve always been turned off by how impressed the original games’ characters are with Gordon Freeman, treating him like the most capable man alive instead of just a nerd with a crowbar. In-development survival crafting game Abiotic Factor seems to share my concern, imagining if Black Mesa’s regular staff had to deal with the alien threat instead of waiting for Gordon to do it for them.

Developer Deep Field Games’ nods to Half-Life are obvious, but not explicit: you arrive at the GATE research facility for your first day of work, taking a long car and elevator ride instead of Black Mesa’s tram, and meeting lots of security guards and men in labcoats. Something goes wrong, and the facility is overrun with what are totally not headcrabs and vortigaunts. Alone or with others in multiplayer, you have to figure out what’s going on, keep from getting eaten by aliens, and escape. You craft defenses, weapons, and gadgets to help you tackle the threat and move deeper through the facility.

Abiotic Factor might draw narrative inspiration from Half-Life, but it takes mechanical inspiration from a wealth of other games. Borrowing from RPGs, you chose a career and put points into positive and negative traits, levelling up by performing certain actions and unlocking new abilities in a skill tree. The crafting elements will be familiar from games like Subnautica or Don’t Starve, where you need to build certain workstations to obtain other recipes. And then there’s the survival elements, my favorite part of any game: you manage your hunger, thirst, temperature, fatigue, and, in this game, your bathroom needs, which could be read as a bit of–sorry–toilet humor, but for me added wonderfully to the feeling that you’re literally some poor sap with an office job who’s in way over their head and doesn’t even know where the bathroom is.  

Adding to the day job vibes is the way the recipe unlocks work. When you pick up a new item, you’ll get the idea for a new recipe. In the crafting menu, you use hints to combine certain items, and then “let your brain do the work” by clicking a giant brain to see if you guessed right. It’s a mini logic puzzle that isn’t too taxing–you get to try again if you guess wrong–but it’s such a fun touch that fits so well in a game about scientists.

The crafting screen of Abiotic Factor. A row of icons at the top indicates types of recipes. Below, text reads "IDEA: Crafting bench. You need to invent this item before it can be crafted. DRAF the items into the correct slots and let your brain do the work." Below, text reads "POTENTIAL RECIPE ITEMS." Icons representing different items appear below, followed by the words "DRAG THE CORRECT INGREDIENTS FROM ABOVE." Below this are three boxes with borders, above a drawing of a human brain

My solo playthrough has been a lot of fun, aided by the game’s droll NPC voice acting. I’ve trapped aliens in nets and stomped them to death, made armor out of a filing cabinet, swum in the office pool, and made myself sick eating radioactive alien parts that were clearly radioactive. I’m currently holed up in a little break room because I can close all the doors, sleeping on a nubby couch and waiting for the power to come back on, because the facility’s announcement system told me the power was going to go out but I thought it was just for atmosphere and not an actual warning. Nothing I’ve encountered in my couple of hours with the game has been too hard, but it’s all been just overwhelming enough to keep me from feeling like a hero. 

My favorite part has been how physical everything is. Elevator and computer buttons need to be pushed, doors need to be opened and closed, and your work stations need to be powered up by plugging them into power outlets. I took a detour from the orientation to spend all my money on drinks and snacks from the vending machine because it was fun to click all the different buttons. The game’s retro graphics add to this tactility and make everything look samey enough that I always feel a little lost in the giant facility, which wasn’t great when I found myself running away from a surprise enemy I shouldn’t have been surprised by in the dark, shining my flashlight at the office signage in a desperate effort to make the journey back to my sad little safe room.  

Abiotic Factor is having a free playtest through January 1, which you can get into via the Steam page. I bet it’s a lot of fun with friends if you can find some to play with you. As a survival game fan I’m enjoying it a lot on my own, taking things at my own pace and spending far too much time doing little survival tasks like gathering water in makeshift bottles than figuring out how to build super weapons. The Steam page mentions a 2024 release, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options
Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

Activision Workers Speak Out Against Return-To-Office Mandate That They See As ‘Soft Layoffs’

“It is our belief that the removal of hybrid work will result in many, many more employees being forced out of the company”

December 18, 2023
Investigation

Valve Said Not To Huff A Steam Deck, So I Huffed Two

And you can too

December 15, 2023
Podcasts

52 Pickup: An Interview With Geoff Johns

Alex Jaffe sits down with Geoff Johns to chat comic books and exciting new collaborations.

December 14, 2023
See all posts