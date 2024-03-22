You’ve probably already heard, but The Old Website is going through some changes, decidedly not for the better. On this week’s episode of Aftermath Hours, we – minus me, who is at GDC – discuss how and why the rot set in.

Luke, Chris, and Riley begin by talking about how private equity ruins everything – something with which they have ample personal experience – before reminiscing about the Gawker Media days of yore, which for the record were also far from perfect! Then they move on to discussing their favorite indestructible tech and gadgets, why AI writing in games sucks, and how to get the most out of your local bikeshare program.

You can find this week's episode below and on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you prefer to listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, make sure to leave a review so that we can – as previously discussed – eventually purchase G/O Media and fire Jim Spanfeller, who is a herb, out of a cannon.

No excerpt this week because I’m at GDC and have to run off to interview people, but the grand tradition of me transcribing portions of a podcast for people who would prefer to use their ears as little as possible will resume next week.