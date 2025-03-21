Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Podcasts

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Is Impressive, But Does The Story Work?

We love how Assassin's Creed Shadows looks and feels, but does it deliver on the story it seeks to tell? We investigate on Aftermath Hours.

4:08 PM EDT on March 21, 2025

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, perched on a wall in the middle of a snow storm.

Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is out in the world, and the long dread of its release has finally dissipated. But is the game any good? It’s gorgeous, but does it succeed in the narrative it’s trying to tell? And how does it balance historical accuracy with having a good time? On the latest episode of Aftermath Hours, we talk about it.

I have been pretty high on what I’ve played on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as has Luke. But being only a measly 28 or so hours into the game and only just having gotten Yasuke as a playable character, we decided to bring a ringer on to the pod who has, you know, actually finished the game. To that end we invited my old friend and games writer Yussef Cole to give some perspective after submitting a fairly critical review of the game for The New York Times. We talk about what the game does right and wrong, its place in the series generally, and how that fits into the context of Japan, Yasuke’s context in Japanese history, and the perennial problem of accuracy versus “having fun” that plagues all of these games. 

You can follow Yussef on Bluesky. Yussef also co-edits Bulletpoints Monthly, a website dedicated to longform games criticism. 

You can find this week's episode below and on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you prefer to listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, make sure to leave a review so that we can eventually build a beautiful minka-style house for the Aftermath crew to work in while painting beautiful sumi-e style paintings about gaming. 

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Chris Person
@Papapishu

Creator of Highlight Reel, contributor at Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gets Nature Right

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, nature is the star of the show.

March 20, 2025
Blog

Report: Valnet Blacklisted Freelancers Who Complained About Pay Rates

A new report from The Wrap highlights low pay and a list of blacklisted writers at the company

March 20, 2025
News

CWA And Video Game Workers Launch New Industry-Wide Union Anyone Can Join, Even If They’ve Been Laid Off

With the Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board under attack by Trump, CWA is trying something old and new

March 19, 2025
See all posts