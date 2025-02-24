Skip to Content
A skeleton sitting in a chair on a gorgeous cliffside.

What did the skeleton see? Credit: Oblivion

Video Games

Avowed Has Killer Skeleton Storytelling

It turns out that dead men do, in fact, tell tales.

1:44 PM EST on February 24, 2025

2Comments

Neon White designer Ben Esposito once joked “in game design, ‘environmental storytelling’ is the art of placing skulls near a toilet.” I have yet to see a toilet in Avowed, but there are a lot of dead bodies placed in specific and often funny situations, and it has become one of my favorite recurring bits in the game. 

Avowed is dense. Unlike many other games in its genre, which can often feel bloated, dull and empty, every inch of the Living Lands begs to be explored. Each ruin and corpse feels boutique, and every moment feels like it’s touched by the hand of a real person with clarity and intent. I have rarely seen an RPG executed with such meticulous attention to detail. Few things feel recycled, and every nook and cranny has a little story to tell.

A skeleton next to a fire and some vines, the note next to him reads:Woodcutter's LogGot stuck in this damned cave. Torch is running out, and itgets blistering cold at night out here. Harmen saw a treefurther down, he thinks. Better than freezing to death stuck inhere.Got a fire going now! Staying the night in here might not beso bad now. Better than getting eaten by xaurips.The vines ... they seem like they're getting closer. I've neverseen anything like it. They're growing so quickly. Or maybeit's a trick of the fire light. It's got to be, right? Nothing cangrow that fast, not even in the Living Lands.Continue
You find this guy in a cave covered with vines. Credit: Obsidian.

This attention to detail in world design helps set the mood for the Living Lands. Any RPG can throw a bunch of spiders and bears at you with increasing difficulty and claim that as a win, but Avowed goes out of its way to drive home that this is a place of peril and malice. The people here should not be here, and nature is actively trying to kill people trying to settle it. This partially explains why you will find a dead body roughly every 20 minutes, with an elaborately constructed note next to it about the specific reasons that person is now a corpse. 

Hazing NoteWelcome to the club. Your first job is to bring us a bear egg.Don't come back until you do.Beneath the main text is the word "idiot" scratched out but stillfaintly legible.Continue
This note appears next to a dead guy in a bear cave. Credit: Obsidian

A pyromancer cackling and exploding only to leave a smoking skeleton. A man dead in a bear cave with a hazing note explaining how he has to return with a “bear egg.” A cartographer’s body crushed under a big wall. Every skeleton is a beautiful painting.

More like the Dead Guy Lands. Credit: Obsidian.

In less expert hands, relying on this device too often could be considered a hack move. But Avowed leans into “skeleton storytelling” so aggressively that it becomes a running bit unto itself. You constantly read notes about people pushed to their breaking point, with fatal consequences. Others notes are comically foolhardy and boastful. I have lost count of the number of times I have read a series of logs where the person claims that there is no way they are going to die in the exact fashion that they died. 

A wall with some footprints to the left of a note. A dead body on the right. Note reads:Tattered NoteI can't believe I was barred entry into Paradis. This city is myhome! These people know me, and yet I wasn't let in. Well, Irefuse to be stuck out here. I was able to scrounge up rope andhook, so I'm going over the walls. Woedica as my witness, I'llget back into this city or die trying.[Continue]
Found next to a dead body by a wall with some footprints on it. Credit: Obsidian.

So much of modern AAA gaming feels disposable and empty. At times it feels like companies are in a pissing match to see who can make the most elaborate and expensive adult daycare with nothing substantial in it. What makes Avowed so atypical is the care and detail in every single inch of the map, often done with density and humor that I did not think was possible to do at this scale. It turns out a great way to do that is to fill your world with a whole bunch of well-considered skeletons.

Damn that drink was strong as hell. Credit: Obsidian

Chris Person@Papapishu

Creator of Highlight Reel, contributor at Aftermath.

