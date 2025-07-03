Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
AI

Crunchyroll Says Anime’s ChatGPT Subtitling Came From Third-Party Vendor, Goes Against Its Policies

Cyangames’ VR video game anime Necronomicon and the Cosmic Horror Show subtitles had “ChatGPT” smack-dap in its German subtitling

5:46 PM EDT on July 3, 2025

Crunchyroll ChatGPT subtitling for Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime.
Crunchyroll/Cyangames/Studio|

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show ChatGPT subtitles captured by BlueSky user pixeldoesthings.

2Comments

This week sees the debut of Crunchyroll’s summer season of anime, and one of the streamer’s new lineup of shows has become the focal point of online discussion not for the content of its story, but for its subtitles, which appear to include a line explicitly mentioning ChatGPT.

On Tuesday, Bluesky user pixeldoesthings uploaded a screenshot of Cyangames’ and studio Gokumi’s VR video game-centric action anime, Necronomicon and the Cosmic Horror Show. In their screenshot, the lower third of the anime’s German subtitles read, “ChatGPT said:Wenn ich die Welt von hier an weiter genießen kann.” According to Anime News Network, the dialogue line appears at the end of the premiere episode of the anime around its 19:12 timestamp. 

“Beyond disappointed to find Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show's subs on Crunchyroll are blatantly and openly ChatGPT,” pixeldoesthings wrote in the post. “This is not acceptable. How can we be expected to pay for a service that clearly doesn't care about the quality of its products?”

Beyond disappointed to find Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show's subs on @crunchyroll.com are blatantly and openly ChatGPT.This is not acceptable. How can we be expected to pay for a service that clearly doesn't care about the quality of its products?

Pixel (@pixeldoesthings.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T18:10:35.620Z

As ANN notes, as of July 2, the German subtitle line no longer includes “ChatGPT” in its subtitling; however, for many, the damage was already done. Pixeldoesit’s post has since been cross-posted from BlueSky to Twitter, leading to an outcry from anime fans wondering if the streamer was caught blatantly using ChatGPT, rather than hiring human subtitlers. 

Speaking with Aftermath, a Crunchyroll spokesperson provided an official statement this morning saying, “We were made aware that AI-generated subtitles were employed by a third-party vendor, which is in violation of our agreement. We are investigating the matter and are working to rectify the error.”

Speaking with The Verge in February 2024, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini mentioned that the company was experimenting with machine-learning technology to "improve and optimize [their] processes" for delivering subtitles in more languages worldwide at a faster rate compared to the original Japanese release date of seasonal anime. The following March, Polygon asked whether Purini’s stance on AI had changed in the wake of Crunchyroll’s merger with then-competitor Funimation—a merger that led to fan outcry over losing digital anime content they once owned on Funimation

Purini reiterated to Polygon that the anime company wasn’t using AI in its subtitling, despite subscriber worries over his February 2024 statement, which had hinted at the possibility that the streamer would implement machine-generated subtitles.

“AI is new, we are curious to see what it can do, what it cannot do, to understand it better,” Purini told Polygon. “Quality is of paramount importance for us, and if we find out the technology is not to the level that it can create the best subtitles we want for our fans, then we will wait until the technology gets there. And if it never gets there, then it never gets there.”

When Polygon asked how and when Crunchyroll might implement AI-generated subtitling and closed captioning into the company’s localization workflow, Purini declined to comment on a timeline. 

“We still don’t know if we can get them done,” Purini said. “It’s really, really early testing so far.” 

The widespread outrage within the anime community over obvious ChatGPT-produced subtitles for a lesser-known show highlights a long-standing concern. Many worry that, like the mangafilm, TV, and video game industries, anime may also be showing signs of increasingly relying on AI for faster production and higher output.

Anime fans’ collective outrage over Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show’s ChatGPT-generated subtitles shows they recognize the vital role of human translators and localizers. After all, it's these human beings’ expert skills and training that have contributed to Crunchyroll’s lofty position as the leading platform for anime fans, not AI. And it should stay that way.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Electronic Arts Leadership Are Out Of Their Goddamned Minds

The delusion is absolute

July 3, 2025
Blog

Microsoft Layoffs Signal Video Game Industry Brain Drain

Multiple industry veterans have left Xbox in the wake of layoffs

July 3, 2025
Video Games

Has Xbox Considered Laying One Person Off Instead Of Thousands

None of the people being laid off were responsible for the decisions that have led to these layoffs

July 2, 2025
News

Microsoft Layoffs Hit Blizzard, Warcraft Rumble Put On Life Support

No new content for Warcraft Rumble as Blizzard departments like marketing and customer service are also impacted

July 2, 2025
News

G/O Media Finally Sells Kotaku

Kotaku has been purchased by the owners of sister site Gizmodo

July 2, 2025
See all posts