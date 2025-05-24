Please Know That The House With The Doom Bathroom Is For Sale

You might remember, you might not, but back in 2017 a guy began sharing his bathroom renovation experience on Something Awful, and it was a wild ride. Basically: a Very Confident Man was doing his own bathroom reno, and despite the best advice from… everyone speaking to him, made a succession of terrible decisions, many stylistic, others load-bearing (like weakening the floor beneath the tub). It became so notorious that in 2019 a Doom mod was made to commemorate the job.

Something Awful | bEatmstrJ

Anyway time moved on, the bathroom was completed, we found other fucked up houses to focus our attention on and got on with our lives. The Doom Bathroom was filed away in our memory banks, where like so many Jokes Of A Time I would have expected it to remain.

But no! It's now back! Because the house the Doom Bathroom emerged from the depths of hell to take residence in is currently up for sale. For just $1,088,000, you could live in this "uniquely remodeled home", which upstairs--provided you equip a chainsaw and are aware that at some point you're going to need to rip and/or tear--features a "master bathroom [that] has been fully transformed with a sleek, modern design that stands out from the rest".

It really does stand out! The rest of the house is absolutely not to my taste, but it is at least consistently to a taste, in the way so many other American homes built (or renovated) over the last 20 years are. You could click through 94% of this gallery and think this was a normal, boring, house, were it not for the three photos in the middle that show a completely unrelated bathroom from hell.

If you've never seen the house before please check it out. And while you're there, maybe an American familiar with real estate listings could tell me why every exterior photos looks like a cel-shaded screenshot from a Telltale adventure game.