Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Impressions

Dystopika Is A Cyberpunk City-Builder*

Just build the city, never mind the neural networks or megacorp diplomacy

9:57 AM EDT on June 28, 2024

1Comments

I had big plans for last weekend. I was going to reinstall Wolfenstein and blast some Nazis. I was going to try out F1 24. I was going to maybe even dabble in some Civilization, because VII's reveal has it on my mind. Instead, my free time ended up getting blindsided by something else entirely: a cyberpunk city-builder* called Dystopika.

* Note: it is not the kind of city-builder the existing genre would have you assume. You do build a city here, yes, but...that's all there is. Dystopika is more like Tiny Glade, Townscaper or Summerhouse than Cities: Skylines. You're given a blank, very dark canvas and are left to "paint" yourself a city, dropping certain types of buildings here, and others there. Drop enough of them, or do enough with the ones you drop, and you can unlock some more stuff.

You can adjust the height of buildings, add decorative effects (like neon lights and huge billboards), adjust the weather and time of day, and take some very nice photos. And that's it! There are no budgets, no rules, no emergencies to deal with, no sewerage links or power lines to bother you.Dystopika is, despite its lack of challenge or variety, a wonderful timesink.

What few tools it does give you are enough to conjure a megalopolis out of nothing, but alongside those sweeping gestures it's also able to provide hours upon hours of meditative honing as you zoom in to see tiny flying cars buzzing around and delicately place holographic adverts and landing pads on rooftops, as though you were holding a tiny pair of tweezers.

While its ease of use and freedom of expression are hallmarks, another star of Dystopika might be its soothing Lo-Fi Beats To Blade Runner To soundtrack, which complements the "action" perfectly. Listen to the music in the vid above, it just hums along like this forever, it's lovely.

As superficial as it is, Dystopika is still a really good cyberpunk game, if only because--unlike, say, Cyberpunk 2077, which was burdened with having to reconcile the genre's aesthetics (mission accomplished) with its subject matter (eeehhh)--this is just zeroing in on the former without even bothering to deal with the latter.

Which is great! I absolutely do not want to play an actual cyberpunk city-builder. This is not a fictional space known for its strong central services and tax revenue! Focusing solely on the aesthetics and allowing us to do nothing else but swim in the vibes is just fine, thank you.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Twitch

Took ‘Em Long Enough

Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has been spewing anti-trans rhetoric for months, but he's only now facing consequences

June 28, 2024
TV

It’s A Shame Nobody Can Just Talk About How Bad The Acolyte Is

There's a bad TV show buried under all this excruciating 'discourse'

June 28, 2024
Twitch

I, Too, Could Easily Beat Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree If I Had A Therapist To Talk Me Through It

Might make it a little too easy, honestly

June 27, 2024
See all posts