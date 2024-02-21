Today FromSoftware finally debuted the eternally-awaited trailer for Elden Ring’s DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. It features an egg.

Regular Elden Ring players may never have encountered the egg, but diehards have been fixating on it for years. The egg is nestled – atop a giant pelvis, in true Elden Ring fashion – in the arena of a very difficult optional boss: Mohg, Lord of Blood. Visually, it’s an egg more in the spider sense than the chicken, duck, or eagle sense. There’s also a withered humanoid arm dangling out of it, which is rare even for spider eggs.

The egg is the first thing to appear in Shadow of the Erdtree’s trailer. "Pure and radiant, he wields love to shrive clean the hearts of men,” says the trailer’s narrator as the camera sets its gaze on the egg. “There is nothing more terrifying."

It’s true: eggs are terrifying.

The egg belongs to Miquella, brother of Malenia, regarded by many as one of the hardest bosses in FromSoftware history (and the object of superstar player Let Me Solo Her’s masochistic obsession). For years, players have longed to touch the egg. They’ve made videos and… eggs about doing so. They have also speculated that the egg would grant them entry into the DLC’s world. Today, they were proven correct.

“The cocoon and arm you saw at the beginning of the trailer,” Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN, “this is actually the point of entry to the Land of Shadow where the players will enter to the DLC area.”

In conclusion: egg.