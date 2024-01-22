Blog
🤔
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Aftermath
See all posts
Palworld Is A Bummer That Millions Of People Are Enjoying
It's just one video game
The Best Gaming Chair Is A Used Office Chair From Craigslist
You don't need a gamer chair. You don't need a new chair period. There are plenty of chairs out there, yearning to be set free.
Four Hours In, ‘Pokémon With Guns’ Hasn’t Given Me Any Guns
It may still prove to be interesting, but right now it's another survival-crafting game
Heat Is A REALLY Good Board Game, My God, It’s Almost Perfect
As a player, it's fun. As a designer, I'm in awe.