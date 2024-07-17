Skip to Content
The Revolution Has Begun

One small step for man, one giant kick for mankind

3:36 PM EDT on July 17, 2024

Naumstudiopro / Shutterstock
Yesterday, I implored developers of all stripes to add a kick button to their games. Within hours, one heeded my words. Surely hundreds – perhaps thousands – more will soon follow.

Gordon Little kicked off what will certainly become a medium-defining trend by adding kick functionality to Moving Houses, which he describes as a "silly little physics-based game about moving on." While the still-in-development game previously allowed you to carry and toss boxes and household objects, you can now kick them every which way as well. I'm gonna have to ding the implementation here a little bit for its lack of a gigantic foot, but I recognize that these things take time.

“Nathan points out that all video games should have a kick button, and OK, Moving Houses now has a kick button,” Little wrote. “You can kick your belongings. I'm not the boss of you.  You do you.” 

It’s true: He’s not the boss of you. But if you’re a game developer, I am. Add a kick button to your game. It’s the right thing to do.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

