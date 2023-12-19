Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Blog

NASA Beamed A Cat Video 18.6 Million Miles Across Space

6:34 PM EST on December 19, 2023

8Comments
Join the Discussion

It's been a day. Let's unwind.

This is Taters, a cat belonging to one of the workers at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, starring in a video that was just beamed 18.6 million miles across space via a laser beam.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options
Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

Big-Budget Game Development Is Not Sustainable

Details from the Insomniac hack show how the whole industry is suffering

December 20, 2023
Movies

They Want You To Forget What A Film Looks Like

The recent transfer of True Lies shows that some people need their deep learning algorithms taken away from them.

December 20, 2023
Blog

The Insomniac Hack Reveals The Ugly Truth Of Video Game Hype

The games journalist debate over covering the hack is a look in the mirror

December 19, 2023
Animation

Bob’s Burgers Has Some Nice Snow

I have watched this cartoon enough to have opinions on its snow, don't judge

December 19, 2023
See all posts