Open Thread: Election Day

If you're in America, today's the day: yet another hugely consequential, incredibly terrifying election. Let's get through it together.

What's going to happen today? Who knows. Will we know who won tonight? Almost certainly not. Is that going to stop me from obsessively inhaling every possible snippet of information and guesses and talking heads for the next god knows how many days? Nope! I am going to have very bad boundaries and experience every possible emotion and generally drive myself bonkers.

I hope you are making far more healthy choices. I also hope that you are voting, especially in regards to your local elections. If you're in New York City, we have six ballot propositions, five of which sound good on paper but are actually power grabs by Eric Adams, a man who does not need any more power. Research your local politicians and any local proposals--that stuff is important!

Let us know how you're spending the day, what your plans are, and any tips for keeping yourself together--or, failing that, tips for falling apart in a cathartic way.