Please Join Us On Bluesky, If You Haven’t Already

For those with a Poster's Mindset, there used to be a single place you would hang out above all others: Twitter. It wasn't just home to dunking on strangers and making bleak jokes about breaking news, it was also a place where you could reach out to anyone on Earth, from NBA players to former Presidents, with a non-zero chance of them not only seeing your comment, but interacting with you.

Or, it was. It sucks now! It's now owned by a White Nationalist, and its moderation policy amounts to "Walter Peck shutting off the containment grid". The skin of the place remains--there are still many users with registered accounts there, us and this website included--but its heart is long gone.

Instead, many posters have stepped sideways onto Bluesky, a platform that functionally works a lot like Twitter, only there aren't as many racists there. Let's be clear, it's not perfect, as it has its own challenges surrounding moderation, ownership and product direction, but still. It's a much nicer place to be than Twitter.

Aftermath posts there daily, and we're all personally active there too, in ways that are much more interesting (and, let's be honest, safer) than Twitter. So too are many of your other favourite video game (and beyond) websites, the folks who run them and loads of other cool people you may recognise or remember from Twitter's heyday, all engaged in discussions that are much healthier and enjoyable than on the Other Site. Indeed, in a sign of the changing times we have more followers on Aftermath's Bluesky account than on our Twitter account!

You should join us! If you do make an account and need to start following people, there are tools available to bring as many of your Twitter follows over as there are, or if you're fresh to the whole social media thing we've also made a little Bluesky starter pack to help get you up and running.

Oh, and if you ever end up being a power desktop user--the Poster's final form--then definitely check out Deck Blue, which is basically what Tweetdeck used to be, only it's for Bluesky.