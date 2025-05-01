Polygon Sold To Valnet

Gaming site Polygon has been sold to Valnet, Kotaku first reported this morning. Multiple staff members have confirmed they've lost their jobs on social media.

Former editor-in-chief Chris Plante referenced a sale on Bluesky, writing in part "I won't be talking more about the sale because I wasn't involved." Valnet confirmed the sale in a press release, writing that "The acquisition, an asset deal, closed today." Valnet writes that "Polygon will now integrate Valnet’s Gaming Portfolio."

In a statement in the press release by Jim Bankoff, CEO of Polygon's former owner Vox, Bankoff says, "This transaction will enable us to focus our energies and investment resources in other priority areas of growth across our portfolio of iconic digital publications and audio/video programming, while enabling Valnet to grow their leadership and authority in the gaming information category.”

Numerous staff members have lost their jobs due to the sale. A former employee tells us they believe at least 25 people have been let go. They note that many of those let go were union members; the Vox Media Union, under the Writers Guild of America East, is currently in contract bargaining.

Workers from Polygon tell us a small number of staff have received offers to stay on. One tells us that eight editors have received this offer, though they don't know how those people were selected over others who lost their jobs. They said, "I am incandescently angry that Vox Media did this to us. I personally believe that, in the immediate, Vox should be the target of blame for this decision."

According to a Bluesky post by the New York Magazine Union, another site owned by Vox, their site "also had members impacted by layoffs at Vox today." The Vox Media Union later posted a statement, writing in part, "This marks the fifth round of layoffs at Vox Media-owned brands in a six-month period. It has occurred during contract bargaining in which the company has thus far rejected all of the union’s economic proposals, and refuses to offer meaningful counters. This move not only disrespects our colleagues, it blatantly undermines a good-faith bargaining process."

We are devastated and outraged about today's layoffs, the sale of Polygon, and the loss of staff across Polygon and NY Mag. We stand with our colleagues at @polygon.com and @nymagunion.bsky.social in solidarity. — Vox Media Union (@voxmediaunion.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T19:46:11.305Z

Valnet owns multiple gaming sites, including GameRant, Dualshockers, The Gamer, and review score site Open Critic. Recently, Valnet sued The Wrap over a March story regarding allegations about labor conditions at the company.

Polygon was founded in 2012 and has been one of the biggest sites in gaming, boasting a team of talented editors, writers, reporters, video producers, and more. The site has been at the forefront of labor and culture reporting, as well as innovative guides content. It's full of people we at Aftermath know and love, and who didn't deserve to lose their jobs today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.