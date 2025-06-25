Roblox Accused Of Allowing Sexual Exploitation In Four Separate Lawsuits

From February to May, personal injury law firm Anapol Weiss filed four separate lawsuits on behalf of children who were allegedly exploited by adults on the platform. The law firm said it’s “investigating hundreds of similar cases” and plans to file additional lawsuits in the coming months.

The most recent lawsuit was filed in May in the Superior Court of California on behalf of a 16-year-old girl who, according to the filing, met a “serial predator who was on an FBI watch list for previously targeting children on Roblox” in the game. Throughout the 82-page complaint, the law firm details claims of exploitation and abuse in Roblox, including Bloomberg’s extensive reporting into Roblox’s “pedophile problem” andHindenburg Research’s 2024 report that accused the platform of inflating metrics and called it a “pedophile hellscape.” Roblox called Hindenburg Research’s report “misleading” and disputed several claims made in the Bloomberg report, with a spokesperson telling the outlet, "The long-term growth and longevity of Roblox depends on our ability to provide a safe and civil experience for our users." Roblox continues to roll out safety tools as pressure mounts from outside groups.

In the complaint filed in May, Anapol Weiss alleges that the alleged predator, who is not named, “engaged in innocent conversation but gradually escalated to sexual topics and explicit exchanges.” He convinced the girl to move their conversations off Roblox, and eventually to meet in person, where the complaint says he sexually assaulted the girl and forced her from Indiana to Georgia. The girl escaped to a police department, according to the complaint.

“Plaintiff has suffered unimaginable harm,” Anapol Weiss wrote. “Her innocence has been snatched from her forever. Tragically, what happened to her is far from an isolated event. Indeed, Plaintiff is just one of countless children whose lives have been devastated as a result of Roblox’s gross negligence and defectively designed app.”

The firm’s three other lawsuits — two filed in April 2025, in California and Texas, and another filed in February in New Jersey — make similar claims. The three previous lawsuits also name Discord as a defendant for its alleged role in allowing child abuse to proliferate on its platform.

Roblox maintains that it’s committed to the safety of children on its platform. Roblox itself is more popular than ever, reaching new concurrent player records consistently over the past several weeks. The platform is an essential app for many children, a place where they’re able to be social and creative. But court dockets over the past year paint an alarming picture of the app’s underbelly, revealing a deep, and, seemingly, systemic issue. Since January, United States police have arrested at least a half dozen people who allegedly used Roblox to find and exploit children, including coercing minors into making pornography and paying children for sexually explicit photos, according to court documents reviewed by Aftermath.

In April, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier subpoenaed Roblox for information about how the game is used by kids age 16 or younger, as well as for documents showing how Roblox protects children from “mature content.” The attorney general's office, via the subpoena, is also looking for communications to and from Florida users reporting abuse and communication with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, among other things. “We are issuing a subpoena to Roblox to uncover how this platform is marketing to children and to see what policies they are implementing—if any—to avoid interactions with predators,” Uthmeier wrote in a news release.

In a similar move, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced in April that he’s suing Discord over “for deceptive and unconscionable business practices that misled parents about the efficacy of its safety controls and obscured the risks children faced when using the application.”

Alongside the new safety initiatives, in May Roblox hired former Lego Group executive Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov as the company’s parental advocacy lead, a role designed to help Roblox “empower families to help children use technology safely and responsibly.” The latest safety updates allow parents to block people and specific games on a child’s Roblox friends lists; previously, according to Mashable, parents had to block an entire game rating or maturity level, not on a game by game basis. Parents also have a more detailed look into their kids’ Roblox activity, showing information like the most played games. In March, Roblox also announced it's been deploying an AI tool to detect problematic voice chats. A Roblox update from November added new parental controls and restricted communication for children under 13.

A Roblox spokesperson shared the following statement with Aftermath: