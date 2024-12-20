Congratulations To Sandisk On A Rebranding That Rules

Hey, remember how the other day I singled out an example of a good rebranding, because it gets a bit tiring dwelling on all the terrible ones? That was fun, let's do it again!

Today we're giving some flowers to...Sandisk. A company you may previously have only ever thought of when shopping for an SD card for your Switch, but which this week is in the spotlight for one of the most impressive--and unlikely--rebrands of our age.

First though, for reference, here's the old logo, which looks exactly like a logo should for something you'd find on an SD card that you're buying for a 2013 DSLR camera:

And here's the new one:

Oh yeah, that's the shit. That doesn't look like a Sandisk logo. That looks like the logo of a company that sells machine gun arms in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Or luxury starships to the more discerning members of the Coruscant elite. Both things that are infinitely cooler than SD cards.

Like, look at this video they made! This is something that should be playing on a holo screen in a sci-fi subway station, not a YouTube embed on a Wordpress page:

Sandisk themselves describe the rebrand as:

Defined by a ‘Mindset of Motion’, Sandisk’s new creative direction represents a future forward philosophy where by creating paths and possibilities for people to go without limits, the company unites the current moment and their aspirations. This mindset brings people closer to their ambitions and creates a circle of collaboration for progress and future growth.

Which OK, isn't as specific as what it makes me think of, but we're on the same page. Technology should always be about the future, the future is cool, looking to the future is cool, this is great, well done Sandisk!