Let Us All Appreciate The Beauty Of The Sega AI Computer, An Incredibly Rare 1980’s Console

The Sega AI Computer was released back in 1986, and as the site says, was "one of Sega’s least well known and rarest systems". Primarily intended for use as an educational device--its marketing and limited releases were focused on schoolkids--its main hook was that it was going to be able to bring users "into the world of artificial intelligence".
In the prompt mode, the child is asked about his or her activities during the day and replies with one- and two-word answers. The computer program then writes a grammatically correct diary entry based on those replies.
I find the "AI" thing funny, and preservationists getting hold of old hardware and games is always great, but look, a big reason I wanted to point this out today was because I just love the design of this thing so much. Sega Japan was really on one in the 1980s, as you can see below with my favourite console design of all time, the Sega Mark III:
I think the Sega AI Computer comes close to this! It's definitely got the same "computer unit found in the captain's quarters of a space anime" vibe to it, while the angular tape deck system on the left is about as perfect and complete a 1980s piece of Japanese hardware design you'll ever see.