Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

I Read Too Many Stardew Valley Guides, And I Am Full Of Regret

Will I ever finish this game?

9:41 AM EDT on July 24, 2024

A screenshot from "Stardew Valley:" a player's farm
ConcernedApe
5Comments

I have a confession: I have never made it to a full year in Stardew Valley, that beloved simple life simulator about fleeing your responsibilities for more responsibilities. It’s not for lack of interest, or lack of trying. I want to get into it–but then I read the guides.

I’ve started Stardew Valley a few times on Switch, and really liked it. I most enjoy the farming aspect: planning my layout, doing my chores, dreaming of future upgrades. In my real life, I have a lot of houseplants and had a really enjoyable time growing food on my fire escape a few years back, so I like the idea of a game that lets me live out those dreams alongside the dream of home ownership. I’m less interested in the friendship and dating stuff, because I am dour and practical. Fishing and the mines I find kind of annoying, though I know they’re an integral part of the game.

My Stardew problem is that, since the game’s been around since 2016, there’s a lot of information out there about how to play it. I’ll start up a new game, bumble around a little, and then inevitably take a peek at a guide or tips video just to see if I should really use all that wood repairing the bridge, or when the best time to upgrade a tool is, or to assuage (or confirm) my fear that I’ve committed to the least lucrative crop. And then I’m down a hole of the “best” way to start the game, or the “perfect” farm layout, or how I’ve made all the BEGINNER MISTAKES TO AVOID. Even when I tell myself I don’t care, the game goes on forever, there’s plenty of time to fix anything I’ve done wrong, all this advice starts smashing around in my head, and I get an itch to start over. 

Usually at this point I put the game down for a bit, and then I lose momentum for a new try. When I do start again, I’ll get through a season or two armed with all my new expertise, but then I’ll look up what I should do in fall to prepare for winter, only to be faced with a flood of information about how I've done everything wrong again. I’ll decide to start again again, and this time totally do it right, and then the whole cycle repeats.

Over the summer Steam sale, I bought Stardew on PC, both because I’d rather play on keyboard and mouse, and because I want to check out all the new update stuff that isn’t on Switch yet. I’m telling myself that this will be the time that I just play the damn game, but then I hear that seductive whisper: Just one video to refresh my memory… Just one article about the update…

These are bad thoughts! I don’t need any more advice, or to look at any more wikis, or to watch any more virtual farm tours of people with thousands of hours in the game! I just need to play the game, and learn through making my own mistakes.

This isn't the fault of people making these guides, which are obviously useful. Instead it’s my own weird brain when it comes to games like this, and the fact that I’m trying to get into a game that’s been thoroughly dissected and optimized. I need to turn my back on the universe of Stardew Valley knowledge, or at least save it for a second run. But there'll never be a second run if there isn't a first run, and there'll never be a first run if I keep reading about the game too much to actually play it.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

Folks, We Got Another One

Over 500 workers at Activision Blizzard formed a union across departments

July 24, 2024
News

Humble Games Lays Off All Employees, Carries On In Name Only

"No one from HG survived the layoffs, nor will they have anything to do with game launches moving forward"

July 23, 2024
Video Games

At Least It Will Be Satisfying To Wreck Fortnite’s Cybertruck

Plus I can do it while dressed like a trans cat

July 23, 2024
See all posts