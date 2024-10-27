Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Twitch

Tim Walz Played Crazy Taxi (With AOC)

Rebekah Valentine vindicated

5:54 PM EDT on October 27, 2024

Tim Walz and AOC playing Crazy Taxi
Twitch
5Comments

Since we found out back in August that Tim Walz’s wife made him give up his Sega Dreamcast, folks have been obsessed with the idea that the Democratic vice presidential nominee is a fan of Crazy Taxi. We’ve had investigations into the matter, and modders adding him to the game. Today, Walz played Crazy Taxi on a stream with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Walz and AOC were mainly streaming Madden (unlike his stream of World of Warcraft earlier this month, Walz was actually playing), when they took a break to play some Crazy Taxi with Walz at the wheel. Before the game started, Walz explained that since he was a school teacher at the time he got the Dreamcast, he thought the recently-released Grand Theft Auto might be “a little bit harsh, so there was a game similar to it: Crazy Taxi.” 

“Am I getting really punked hard on the comments?” he asked, before detailing how he bought a Dreamcast because it was “the first time I had a real job, I was like an adult, and I had money.” He continued that his wife didn’t approve, “so I brought it to the office, and my wife said ‘you need to get rid of it and be like a real person’ or whatever, and I put it on Facebook or whatever, and the intern picked it up.”’ That intern, I presume, was Tom Johnson, who told IGN’s Rebekah Valentine that after Walz brought the Dreamcast into the office, Johnson ultimately took it with him to college. Johnson seemed to remember the console having a copy of Crazy Taxi, which is where this whole obsession started. 

“I don’t remember exactly how that story went,” Walz explained of the discrepancies in the narrative, before worrying playfully, “I probably should: The Republicans will, like, accuse me of never having a Dreamcast or something, you know how they are.”

“I don’t think anyone can watch you play this and say you never had a Dreamcast,” AOC said of Walz’s performance, having watched him mow through pedestrians and smash into buildings.

"Our politics can be joyful, fun, everybody can participate," Walz said after his run ended. Then they both wondered if Walz would be the first Vice President to play games, with Walz saying "I don't think Dan Quayle was gaming." I look forward to Reb's investigation into that question.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Movies

I Shouldn’t Have Seen Conclave In Theaters

I want to talk about the movie’s “twist” ending, but I hate calling it that

October 28, 2024
Hardware

I Love These Oddly-Specific Cleaning Products

Sometimes you just need to go to stop messing around and go industrial.

October 28, 2024
Video Games

Mega Jynx Is Real And Still Kinda Racist

The recent Pokemon hack has provided tons of information about the series

October 24, 2024
See all posts