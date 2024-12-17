Skip to Content
Video Games

They’ll Just Let Any Old Slop Onto The eShop

Rules for thee, but not for them

3:11 PM EST on December 17, 2024

This is, you may have guessed, not an official successor or expansion to the wonderful Unpacking

2Comments

Hey, so you know how Nintendo will drop a lawsuit on someone from 10,000 feet for even whispering a suggestion of a thought about one of their own properties? Do you think the company cares as much about the rights of other people's games on their platforms?

Hrm, I dunno, let's take a look. Anyone who's tried to wade through the garbage prominently available on the eShop would already have some doubts about the company’s standards on that front already, but for a more specific case study, check this out:

On the top left is Unpacking, which is a very good video game. The next five games are most definitely not Unpacking, even though their key art makes them very much look like it. They're not made by the same team, they're not continuations or sequels, they're just some slop--seemingly using AI art on the thumbnails, no less--made to try to cash in on the established game's brand.

That's some mobile gaming-type bullshit. Surely Nintendo--with the company's history of quality control and video game litigiousness--would not allow such a thing? Like, if Super Mario Galaxy's shop listing was immediately followed by an AI-generated thumbnail for Super Mario Galaxy: New Chapters, someone would end up either bankrupted or strangled and stuffed in the back of a black Toyota Crown.

Here, though, even Unpacking's creators are being left on read. This is Wren Brier, the game's creative director:

At time of posting these Unpacking clones are available for download in Australia, Europe and Japan, but not the United States.

I've contacted Nintendo for comment.

Luke Plunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

