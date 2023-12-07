Skip to Content
Video Games

What Time Does “What Time Do The Game Awards Start?” Start?

The question everybody's asking

6:03 PM EST on December 7, 2023

The Game Awards
5Comments
Join the Discussion

Defector, a website from which we are wholly independent but without the influence of which we would not exist, has an annual tradition that I’ve always admired: cataloguing every SEO-baiting post that both asks and answers a simple question: What time does the Super Bowl start? Mere hours away from video games’ own Super Bowl (extremely loud incorrect buzzer sound), I thought I’d do the same for The Game Awards.

Much like with the Super Bowl, Google publishes information about The Game Awards’ start time at the top of the screen if you simply search “game awards what time” or something to that effect. Its “people also ask” section goes on to answer additional questions like “What time is The Game Awards 2023 est,” “What date is The Game Awards,” and “Where can I watch Oscars 2023 on Sling TV?” But, each year, numerous sites nonetheless duke it out to reap the sweet, sweet search traffic of people who decide to scroll further down for some reason.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of sites that published such posts and, more importantly, when they published them (timestamps included where obtainable):

At least a few of the publications listed here updated a post one or multiple times throughout the year, making it less clear when they first published. I did my best – via checking dates on comments and things of that nature – to figure out their real initial publishing dates. Others posted multiple entries throughout the year in a desperate attempt to rise to the top of the SEO heap, with Sportskeeda going absolutely ham on that front (I’m not sure I even found all of its posts, to be honest).

Lastly, since I am pretty shamelessly ripping off Defector’s format here, I may as well answer the all important question: What time does “What Time Does ‘What Time Do The Game Awards Start?’ Start?” start? The answer to that is December 7, 2023, 6:03 PM EST.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

