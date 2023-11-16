Skip to Content
Would You Look At That? We Have A Twitch Channel

We're gonna be live later today (and also every week). Come watch!

1:30 PM EST on November 16, 2023

Aftermath
Aftermath is a little more than a week old, so of course, it’s time for us to pivot to video. The sad truth is – aside from the bustling and wonderful community we’ve already built here, as well as billions of people across the web – nobody wants to read anymore. As such, we plan to go live on our Twitch channel and chill, play games, interview guests, break down our reporting, or whatever else crosses our internet-poisoned minds once per week, a total transformation of our approach to content that also will not in any way impact our already established approach to content. 

You can catch our first stream today (Thursday) at 4 PM ET. We’re gonna hang out and talk about how this whole Aftermath experiment is going so far (extremely well, thank you for asking!) and discuss what’s next. If you have to miss it or end up reading this in the far-flung future of 5:30 PM ET or so, don’t worry: There will be more! Follow our channel for notifications every time we go live.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

