Happy Holidays Everyone!

From all of us here at Aftermath, we'd like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. We'd also like to thank you all for your continued support of the site, especially those of you who have subscribed; we wouldn't be here without you!

Things will be a little quiet here for the next week (Dec 24-Jan 1). Being the holidays, most of us will be...having a holiday, catching up with family and friends and just generally trying to decompress after a very busy 2023 getting this place up and running.

If you've bookmarked the site and your muscle memory has you checking it daily don't worry, we'll still be posting some blogs throughout the week, just not quite as many as we normally would (if you do end up checking the site, you'll catch the first of our 2023 Game Of The Year posts, in which we're trying something a little different).

From January 2, we'll be back on deck and extremely excited to see where 2024 takes us. Thanks once again for your support, and we'll see you next year!