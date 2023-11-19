Skip to Content
Aftermath Open Thread: What’s Up?

11:36 AM EST on November 19, 2023

A cluster of buildings in a blizzard. A fire burns in a pyre in front of one. There is a blue truck stuck in the snow
Hinterland
Another week has come and gone here at Aftermath. It was a big one for us: we got some site features up and running, we broke some news, I finally get to put a picture of my favorite game, The Long Dark, on the top of a blog post again. What did you get up to?

In case you missed it, our Discord is live for Member and Benefactor subscribers, and we also had our first Twitch stream. On the page, we broke the news of layoffs in Amazon's gaming division, took an inside look at why gaming headlines are so weird sometimes, spoke with some developers making a game set in Palestine, and explored an old LucasArts city-builder. Starting next week, we'll be sending out a newsletter so you can keep up with all our stories, so look out for that in your inbox.

On my end, I'm up in New York this week doing exciting business tasks like getting our mail and learning QuickBooks, as well as getting to see my friends and eat all the delicious food I've been missing in DC. I managed to not buy everything at my favorite farmer's market because I know I'll have to cart it all back home again, but it was a challenge!

What about you? How was your week? Any exciting plans for the upcoming holiday if you're in America? Let us know in the comments.

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

