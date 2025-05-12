Cast N Chill Is A Simple, Gorgeous Fishing Game

I’m a fan of what some might call boring games: slow-paced experiences, especially those with survival mechanics or chores to do, anything that simulates the routines of real life or turns systems other games might simplify into their focus. So I was of course intrigued by the announcement for pixel art fishing game Cast n Chill, which promised basically nothing but fishing.

I played the game’s demo over the weekend, and it’s exactly what the title says: You motor your little boat out to a spot on a gorgeously-rendered lake, cast out your fishing line, and chill. Your starting bobber stays above the surface, but once you upgrade with money you earn by catching fish, your lures sink into a world of different species of fish. When a fish bites, you reel it in by clicking your mouse, taking care not to lose it by backing off when it fights too hard. The demo features just one of the game’s proposed areas, but you can stop your boat wherever you like, with different spots having different kinds or amounts of fish.

You’ll need to upgrade your rod and line to catch the bigger fish, which gives you a goal to work toward. Upgrades are done at a shop full of dense, detailed pixel art, where you can buy lures suited for different species, stronger rods, and boats with more storage. These upgrades felt like they made a real difference, as fish that once dragged my line to its limits and then broke free became easier, if never quite a breeze, to reel in. The shop owner informed me of a contest to catch a walleye bigger than the current record of 19 pounds; I whooped in earnest triumph when I fought a 22-pounder into my boat, after an hour of steadily fishing my way into the needed upgrades.

Wombat Brawler/Aftermath

Cast n Chill’s minimalist gameplay is offset by its over-the-top rendition of nature. The game is gorgeous: trees reflecting off the water, ducks drifting by, birds taking flight. I loved how the quality of the light changed through the course of the day, with all that sky giving a real sense of space and grandeur. Besides a jaunty music cue when you catch a fish, the game’s soundscape is just tweeting birds and splashing water, your boat engine grumbling as you head back to the dock with your catches. Under the water, I learned to recognize different fish by their design, and it was relaxing to watch them swim back and forth even when they steadfastly ignored my line. Developer Wombat Brawler says the game will eventually have a fully idle mode, so there won’t be anything to distract you from just soaking all that nature in.

I’m excited to see what the game’s other areas will look like, and to learn more about its eventual 50+ types of fish. Also, you can pet the dog.