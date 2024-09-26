Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Blog

Deadlock Is Turning Cheaters Into Frogs

FROG BLOG FROG BLOG

7:55 PM EDT on September 26, 2024

Valve has begun testing some limited anti-cheat measures for upcoming (though also kinda out) team shooter Deadlock. When a cheater is detected, instead of just automatically banning them, other players will be given a choice of what to do with the asshole.

They can just straight ban them, sure. Or they can turn them into a frog for the rest of the round and then ban them. And it's not some kind of mutant gun-toting frog that can still take an active role in the round, either. It's just a frog that everyone can shoot.

This rules. It also reminds me of another classic countermeasure, when military shooter ArmA's FADE system would:

...begin by gradually decreasing the accuracy of the player's weapons, making it very difficult to hit a target. FADE might reverse the left/right controls of vehicles, or make them randomly start and stop moving. Eventually it will turn the player into a bird and display a message saying "Good birds do not fly away from this game, you have only yourself to blame

Banning cheats is good! Banning cheats in extremely funny ways for everyone else is better.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Politics

Who Among Us Hasn’t Really Wanted To Cooperate With An FBI Investigation But Forgot The Password To Our Phones?

Mayors: they're just like us!

September 26, 2024
Video Games

How Many Gokus Are In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Exactly?

(Many) more than you would think

September 26, 2024
Notices

Aftermath Has Merch Now!

We've got hoodies, shirts, stickers, even a very large tote

September 25, 2024
Politics

God Help Me, I Watched The Entire ‘Geeks And Nerds For Harris’ Fundraiser

It wasn't nearly as cringe as I feared, but raised questions about what fandom means in politics

September 25, 2024
See all posts