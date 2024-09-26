Deadlock Is Turning Cheaters Into Frogs

Valve has begun testing some limited anti-cheat measures for upcoming (though also kinda out) team shooter Deadlock. When a cheater is detected, instead of just automatically banning them, other players will be given a choice of what to do with the asshole.

They can just straight ban them, sure. Or they can turn them into a frog for the rest of the round and then ban them. And it's not some kind of mutant gun-toting frog that can still take an active role in the round, either. It's just a frog that everyone can shoot.

This rules. It also reminds me of another classic countermeasure, when military shooter ArmA's FADE system would:

...begin by gradually decreasing the accuracy of the player's weapons, making it very difficult to hit a target. FADE might reverse the left/right controls of vehicles, or make them randomly start and stop moving. Eventually it will turn the player into a bird and display a message saying "Good birds do not fly away from this game, you have only yourself to blame

Banning cheats is good! Banning cheats in extremely funny ways for everyone else is better.