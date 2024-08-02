BUY 10 GET ONE FREE CLOTHING

Skip to Content
Battle passes for stores are a hard no

8:40 PM EDT on August 1, 2024

Like every other video games retailer these days, EB Games--an Australian subsidiary of GameStop--is having a hard time. And like its parent company, EB Games is resorting to some really fuckin weird ways to try to stay in business.

Such as EB World PLUS, a new premium membership program that is asking people to pay AUD$49 a year to get a ramen bowl, a 5% discount off digital purchases (including most digital currencies and gift cards) and, best of all, a "buy 10 get one free" deal on all clothing.

It is, in essence, a battle pass for a retail store. And like a battle pass in a game, it leaves free-to-play grinders who have spent years earning loyalty rewards as part of EB World (the chain's longstanding regular membership program) in the dust.

Even if you weren't an existing member, it's a stupid idea, and was instantly treated as such by the Australian gaming public, who flooded the replies of the announcement tweet with so many variations of "Yikes hard pass for me lol" and "This is the worst thing I've ever seen from you guys" that EB Games locked the thread down, leaving that initial wave of hostility frozen in amber forever, a fitting testament to a company and social media team that wrote the words "BUY 10 GET 1 FREE CLOTHING" and said yup, great idea, the kids will love this.

Luke Plunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

