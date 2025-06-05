Skip to Content
Video Games

Tell ‘Em

'The will to resist is in your hands'

10:20 PM EDT on June 4, 2025

8Comments

One of the many announcements made today during Sony's State Of Play presentation was a re-release of the classic Final Fantasy Tactics, in a bundle called Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles.

It includes two versions of the game, an enhanced/expanded edition and the original, but we're not here to discuss those details, you can read that in a press release. What I'm here to discuss is a note left at the end of the announcement by writer Yasumi Matsuno, which reads:

Nearly 30 years ago, the collapse of Japan's bubble economy engulfed the nation's financial institutions in mountains of bad debt, triggering a wave of corporate bankruptcies, a sudden and extreme rise in unemployment rates, and stagnation of Japanese society as a whole. It was an era when many were robbed of hope, when dreams were measured by their price tag.

Against this historical backdrop, I crafted a story. It was the story of Ramza, a young man who fought tirelessly against the entrenched social class system. It was the story of Delita, who sought to take advantage of this confusion and despair to advance his own social position. It was a story of a peculiar destiny, in which friendship and betrayal intertwine.

And now, in 2025--a time when inequality and division are still deeply rooted in our society--I offer this story once again.

The will to resist is in your hands.

YASUMI MATSUNO - ORIGINAL SCRIPT, SCENARIO WRITER AND EDITOR

Hell yeah dude.

Luke Plunkett
Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

