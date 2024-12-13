Is Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Good Or Not?

There are certain choices I tolerate in games because they are appropriate, types of friction that in a different context would not be acceptable. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is full of those moments, tiny quirks that work for the game because, well, Indiana Jones would do that sort of thing. On this week’s episode of Aftermath Hours, we talk about that.

Riley and I discuss the sometimes divisive reaction to the new Indiana Jones game, franchises in general, hitting fascists in the head, and how in a sense gaming has been trying to make Indiana Jones happen for several decades.

After that, we talk about what the alleged United Healthcare shooter’s gaming history means (if anything), Ziff Davis’ soft layoffs, and much more. We also answer reader questions, like Christmas gifts you’d never buy for yourself, and how to get into tinkering.

You can find this week's episode below and on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you prefer to listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, make sure to leave a review so that we can continue to mod microphones and figure out if games are good or not.