It Is Time To Play Boku No Natsuyasumi 2

Boku No Natsuyasumi is a series you might have heard of after last year's Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation. It could also be a series you might have heard of after watching an excellent Tim Rogers video.

Or maybe it's a series you've never heard of at all! In which case, all you need to know is that most of these games involve a very low-key simulation of a young boy's summer vacation away from home, and ask you to do little more than just wander around a small town getting to know everyone around you. And maybe catching some bugs.

I love them. But you should also know that the main games in the series, including 2001's excellent Boku No Natsuyasumi 2, have never officially been released in English. But we can thankfully now play that one anyway thanks to a terrific localisation job by Hilltop, who with some help last week released an English-language patch for the game.

It looks great! You can download the patch here, and if you're about to ask me how to get hold of a copy of the game to patch in the first place, come on.

(Yes, I know this came out last week, but this website didn't exist last week!)