There Are Infintitely Worse Things You Can Do This Week Than Watch A Documentary About The Making Of Metaphor: ReFantazio

Oh, hi there. I just got back from drinking a coffee, during which I relaxed on the couch and watched a 34-minute documentary about the making of the excellent Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Made by the ever-wonderful team at Archipel, it focuses on the three people you'd most want an Atlus making-of documentary to focus on: Katsura Hashino, Shoji Meguro and artist Shigenori Soejima. Visiting Atlus' HQ just ahead of the game's release and interviewing everyone extensively, it focuses on the team's decision to take a break from Persona, and how they went about adapting their tried-and-tested formula for a new setting and a new era.

It's really good. The whole thing is in Japanese, of course, but it's got official subtitles throughout (not the dogshit auto-generated ones), so just make sure you have captions enabled before watching.

Oh, and if you were wondering/worried, "This video does not include any spoilers from the game's storyline".