Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
It's our birthday! For a limited time, new subscribers can get their first month of Aftermath for just $1
Video Games

There Are Infintitely Worse Things You Can Do This Week Than Watch A Documentary About The Making Of Metaphor: ReFantazio

A very long chat with Katsura Hashino, Shoji Meguro and Shigenori Soejima

10:24 AM EST on November 15, 2024

Oh, hi there. I just got back from drinking a coffee, during which I relaxed on the couch and watched a 34-minute documentary about the making of the excellent Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Made by the ever-wonderful team at Archipel, it focuses on the three people you'd most want an Atlus making-of documentary to focus on: Katsura Hashino, Shoji Meguro and artist Shigenori Soejima. Visiting Atlus' HQ just ahead of the game's release and interviewing everyone extensively, it focuses on the team's decision to take a break from Persona, and how they went about adapting their tried-and-tested formula for a new setting and a new era.

It's really good. The whole thing is in Japanese, of course, but it's got official subtitles throughout (not the dogshit auto-generated ones), so just make sure you have captions enabled before watching.

Oh, and if you were wondering/worried, "This video does not include any spoilers from the game's storyline".

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Podcasts

Our Favorite Moments From Aftermath’s First Year

"It's cool to be the happy dog"

November 15, 2024
Blog

Xbox’s New Marketing Campaign Is A Bad Captcha

Wait, *what's* an Xbox?

November 14, 2024
Blog

The Onion Bought InfoWars, Which Rules

Finally, some good news

November 14, 2024
See all posts