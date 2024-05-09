Overwatch Is Collaborating With Porsche, And I Just Don’t Know What To Say Anymore

To preface, I know this should not bother me, or really make me feel any sort of way. In an era where nonsensical brand deals that render narratives entirely incoherent have become the norm in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, nothing should surprise me anymore. But unfortunately, I have clear memories of a time when Overwatch wasn’t like this. And now? D.Va’s mech is a car.

Here, see for yourself:

Why was this necessary? More importantly, who is this for? As others have pointed out, it’s highly unlikely that a significant portion of the Overwatch fan base has Porsche money. And what does this do to get players excited about a game that’s spent so long going downhill that it definitely doesn’t need a top-of-the-line engine to help it reach its final destination? I’m sure this is all in the name of brand penetration – of incepting the idea of a Porsche into the minds of future Porsche coveters before they even know they want one – but it has all the trappings of money changing hands and everybody else obligatorily following along. It’s just so goofy.

I’ve written before about my complicated feelings around seeing Overwatch, a game I once considered a core part of my daily routine, evolve into something unrecognizable after I moved on. It’s a strange sensation, albeit one that I think will grow more common as we acclimate to a reality where – for better or worse – everybody wants to make the next big forever game. Maybe I still haven’t fully let go yet.

But also, the robot is a car now. The 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo, to be precise – with a logo and everything. Overwatch takes place in the 2070s! In a future with hover cars! What are we even doing here?