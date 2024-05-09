Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Blog

Overwatch Is Collaborating With Porsche, And I Just Don’t Know What To Say Anymore

Why, though

3:02 PM EDT on May 9, 2024

Activision Blizzard
5Comments

To preface, I know this should not bother me, or really make me feel any sort of way. In an era where nonsensical brand deals that render narratives entirely incoherent have become the norm in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, nothing should surprise me anymore. But unfortunately, I have clear memories of a time when Overwatch wasn’t like this. And now? D.Va’s mech is a car.

Here, see for yourself:

Why was this necessary? More importantly, who is this for? As others have pointed out, it’s highly unlikely that a significant portion of the Overwatch fan base has Porsche money. And what does this do to get players excited about a game that’s spent so long going downhill that it definitely doesn’t need a top-of-the-line engine to help it reach its final destination? I’m sure this is all in the name of brand penetration – of incepting the idea of a Porsche into the minds of future Porsche coveters before they even know they want one – but it has all the trappings of money changing hands and everybody else obligatorily following along. It’s just so goofy.

I’ve written before about my complicated feelings around seeing Overwatch, a game I once considered a core part of my daily routine, evolve into something unrecognizable after I moved on. It’s a strange sensation, albeit one that I think will grow more common as we acclimate to a reality where – for better or worse – everybody wants to make the next big forever game. Maybe I still haven’t fully let go yet. 

But also, the robot is a car now. The 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo, to be precise – with a logo and everything. Overwatch takes place in the 2070s! In a future with hover cars! What are we even doing here? 

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Platform

It Is Once Again Famicase Season, The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

None of these games are real, but they probably should be

May 9, 2024
Impressions

Crow Country Is A Beautiful, False Memory Of Gaming’s Past

Sometimes the dreams of yesterday are more beautiful than our ugly future.

May 9, 2024
Video Games

The Answer Doesn’t Have To Be Less

Microsoft’s explanations for the cuts at Bethesda don’t add up

May 9, 2024
Board Games

AI-Riddled Card Game With NFTs Raises $1.5 Million On Kickstarter Before Getting Binned

My "this is not an NFT scam" T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt

May 9, 2024
See all posts