Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

You Should Really Grab The Palestinian Relief Bundle

It's full of great games and close to hitting $500,000

5:23 PM EDT on April 29, 2024

Palestine Relief Bundle
2Comments

Do you want over 115 new games (and hundreds of other assorted tabletop role-playing games, comics, and other creative works)? Do you have $8? Are you looking for a way to contribute to the larger effort to aid Palestinian children? Then the Palestinian Relief Bundle is an all-timer of a no-brainer. Heck, it’s probably a negative-brainer.

The bundle went on sale last week and runs until the start of next week. It’s closing in on its goal of $500,000 – all of which will go to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund – and it’s easy to see why: On top of being for a good cause, it contains some excellent games. A Short Hike and Wandersong are two of my favorite indie games of the past several years, both short and extremely smart and sweet. 

They’re also the very tip of the iceberg. Anodyne is a beloved classic Zelda-alike, Coffee Talk is one of the better games about being a barista (to monsters), Lieve Oma will make you want to call your grandma, A Monster’s Expedition is a brilliant puzzle adventure (and I say this as somebody who isn’t usually drawn to puzzle games), ZeroRanger is an indie shoot-‘em-up classic, and while I’ve never played What Remains, it’s described as a game in which you “take care of a sopping wet cat of a man.”

There are also some solid resources available for those who might find the prospect of a 370-item bundle daunting: Here’s a site that lets you sort its contents by type of creative work, Steam reviews/availability, LGBTQ+ creators, BIPOC creators, and more. Also, renowned indie games guy Dominic Tarason put together a thread of under-the-radar games in the bundle. 

Oh, and if you want more tabletop role-playing games, there’s also a separate TTRPGs for Palestine bundle that’s pulled in almost $30,000.  

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Impressions

I Played Five Call Of Duty Games Last Week And Now Feel Really Bummed Out

How did it come to this?

April 29, 2024
Podcasts

The TikTok Ban Is Bad, Stupid, And Bound To Blow Up In The Government’s Face

I guess we're doing this

April 26, 2024
Hardware

The Person Saving The Media You Love Is You

I wanted to save two of my favourite comedy specials. Two years later, thanks to VHS-Decode and ld-decode, I have become obsessed with the cutting edge of archiving.

April 26, 2024
Platform

A Thousand Suns Can Tell A Thousand Stories

A new six-part sci-fi series is pretty good!

April 25, 2024
See all posts